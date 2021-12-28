a pleasure of the holiday season

Bloody and devilish 70

It should not surprise anyone that Christmas terror reached a peak in popularity during the 70s. Much less that this did not come from the fantastic, but from the harshness of the slasher, with films like Silent Night, Bloody Night (1972) or Home for the Holidays (1972), both focused on serial killers that are unleashed in the middle of the holiday season. Separate mention for Black Christmas (1974), the classic Christmas horror par excellence and whose contributions to festive cinema made it considered a source of inspiration for the very Halloween (1978).

If the screen showed such a violent Christmas, it was largely due to the feelings of hopelessness that afflicted the American union since the mid-1960s, as a result of the Cold War, Vietnam, racial differences and the growing wave of violence within the country. This is how we reached our third moment, with a social decline so profound that it even directly impacted the belief system of the United States, which resulted in the rise of the Satanic Church headed by Anton LaVey, as well as the creation of numerous sects, many of them extremely violent in nature, as was the case with the so-called family of Charles manson, responsible for some of the most brutal crimes of his time.

An infamous combination that explains the popularization of the Christmas slasher, but also the increase in religious terror related to these same festivities and that reached the peak with Rosemary’s Baby (1968) and The Exorcist (1973). The first does not take place in the season, but it does adopt various symbols of the birth of Jesus such as gestation, the virginal maiden who gives birth to the chosen one and three individuals who arrive laden with gifts. The second does take place on holidays, but more importantly, it premiered on December 26, which was seen as a direct affront by the church when everything was the product of all kinds of incidents that prevented opening in the originally chosen day. As fate would have it, the day after Christmas would become a “great day for an exorcism.” And that’s how the 1970s forever sealed the bond between Christmas and terror.

December will always be the month of spiritual peace and love of neighbor, but it is not without a few nightmares. Pay attention the next time you see that red silhouette behind the tree. It may not be the visit you were expecting.