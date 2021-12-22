It has only had to chop 38 million blocks so far, not much …

What the most popular juice in the world in terms of number of views on YouTube and other platforms, Minecraft concentrates a huge community of players with totally different motivations when it comes to tackling a game with so many playable possibilities. Some people just want to play with their friends, become a private server and role-play, as many streamers do. Those who are more artists prefer to make impossible constructions and decorate everything to the millimeter, even recreating the Star Wars scenarios. Some people just want to play a survival game in peace, explore and try to kill the dragon. But then there are players who set themselves as crazy challenges as meta challenges and spend an enormous amount of time making it happen, like this user who has literally dedicated the last four years of his life to mine the entire world of Minecraft.

Minthical has been trying to mine the entire Minecraft world for years, you can see the result in the video below. A great desert where the only thing that has been left behind are some temples. Impress to see the magnitude of the terrain and interiors of the part of the map that remains to be chopped, compared to the absolute nothingness that remains afterwards. “It took a while to get this video out, but here is the first section of the last quarter of the finished world. Little more than 38 million blocks mined. Stay tuned for the last 3 sections to be drawn. I hope you enjoy it, “he says in the description of the video.

Recreate Pokémon Wheat Town in Minecraft with an impressive result

If you are not very into this type of incredible feats and more than playing at your own pace discovering the game, the last phase of the Caves and Cliffs update is now available in Minecraft for all platforms. Looking ahead to next year, Mojang’s team has planned the launch of the so-called Wild Update, which promises even more news.

Related topics: Minecraft

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe