The Call of Duty: Warzone community of players has a large number of surprises within the beloved battle royale title, but players have to be on the lookout for all opportunities as they need a lot of money for their equipment and even more UAV money than in Verdansk.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that the easiest way to secure a large amount of cash and gifts in a short time is through a supply delivery contract. Drop a box in a nearby location, allowing you to collect money and items for free, perfect for kickstarting your economy.

But enemies can see the location of anyone’s supply drop, as the landing zone is marked by green smoke. As Reddit’s ‘sir_ornery’ demonstrated, this knowledge can be capitalized on for a fatal trap.

Turning Warzone supplies into lethal traps

In what sir_ornery calls “The Fall Cheats,” they notice the green smoke from an enemy’s supply drop and seize the opportunity. Placing two proximity mines on top of the smoking boat, they drift off to test the explosive ambush.

Finally, an enemy arrives by helicopter to claim his prize. And, with uneasy gaze, the eager looter secures his box, only to be shot down and instantly killed, along with his helicopter. The trap is very effective and is already striking fear in the hearts of others.

One user sarcastically thanked Irnery for revealing the tactic: “Thank you, now I will be traumatized by receiving cash deliveries.” But others appreciated the idea, calling it “genius” and, in a more colorful reaction: “A shitty move … I like it.”