An awesome fan job.

So much Animal Crossing New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 have had in common the launch of DLCs that have expanded the content of the base games, being that of the recently launched life simulator with the Home Paradise expansion while the race title featured new racers and circuits in its Wii U version, these being incorporated as a base in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe cartridge for Nintendo Switch.

That said, it is well known that Animal Crossing New Horizons allows its users to create dream islands, so that The only limit is the imagination. And this is not something that is said to be said, since many users have managed to make medieval castles with a pair of silo and several custom partitions. And under this premise, we now have a new recreation that unites the two titles mentioned above.

Animal Crossing and Mario Kart team up once again

As you can see in the tweet that we leave you below these lines, a user has managed to recreate the Animal Crossing circuit from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, counting on all kinds of elements present in said track such as the coins, blocks, accelerators, among others. You can see this circuit below:

Went to a random Dream Address and whoever made this Mario Kart 8 island based on the Animal Crossing stage … I love you. pic.twitter.com/CTuTBvKScb – Pish 🍒 Nocorona (@PishPawshART) December 16, 2021

Having said all this, it must be said that you can even visit this island through the Alakama service, so you just have to know that the island is called Lamasery and the code you must enter to access it is 8468-5893-3290.

Of course, despite everything, it should be noted that the circuit is somewhat limited by the number of ramps, in the same way that it is not possible to go karts for obvious reasons, so it only remains to applaud the work of this user and take a running turn as if we were a Naruto character.

All that said, in case you want to see how well recreated this Mario Kart 8 circuit in Animal Crossing New Horizons You only have to see how it is in the original title through the trailer that came out when the DLC was announced:

