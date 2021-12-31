Halo Infinite multiplayer arrived on our consoles more than a month ago, bringing back classic weapons and items from the franchise starring the Master Chief. However, the new 343 Industries title has also introduced a variety of new weapons and features that players can use.

One of the main elements we talk about is Halo Infinite Threat Sensor, an object that allows you to scan the position of nearby enemies by using an electromagnetic pulse. The sensor reveals the position of the enemies by highlighting it in our HUD, thus allowing us to anticipate their movements.

A player manages to kill using Halo Infinite’s threat sensor

But even if it is a tactical object, as we can see in the video that is just along these lines, a player has managed to kill using the Halo Infinite threat sensor, in the most direct way possible. Redittor’s Post iamwhasted It shows us how the user uses his threat sensor, by chance hitting an enemy, which he manages to kill with the blow.

A deleted scene from the end of Halo Infinite is leaked

This action caused all kinds of discussions within the publication, with players who saw it necessary for the player to have been rewarded with a medal for the feat. In addition, other users mentioned that they have been able to use the threat sensor in completely different ways, even managing to block rockets on some occasions.

Be that as it may, there is no doubt that Halo Infinite multiplayer is leaving a multitude of formidable moments for players, thanks to the great work that 343 Industries has done with the game.