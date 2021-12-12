A talented creator of Fortnite has rebuilt the iconic city “Night city” from Cyberpunk 2077 within the game, in its creative mode. Although best known for its incredibly popular Battle Royale mode, Fortnite also features a Creative mode that went free-to-play back in 2018. This alternate game mode offers a host of customization options, including unique materials, vehicles and decorative accents, allowing players to assemble detailed environments.

This mode is very similar to Minecraft’s Creative Mode in that players can utilize the full spectrum of building materials without having to collect or craft them first, while also not being hampered by logical movement restrictions. However, unlike Minecraft, the building resources of Fortnite They are of a much higher fidelity, which allows to make more natural and real constructions.

To the fans of Cyberpunk 2077 you will surely like this latest creation by Fortnite from redditor oEnZo _-_. Recreation of Night city it’s packed with faithful detail and references to the open-world RPG, including a replica of the menacing Arasoka Tower. The game’s dystopian and cynical ads have been carried over as well, giving this creation a sense of accuracy. The futuristic city has been rebuilt on PS5, bringing the visuals to life with next-gen visual features like ray tracing.

The comments on the post are overwhelmingly positive, and many viewers are surprised that the screenshots of oEnZo _-_ are from Fortnite and not actual images of the Night city original. The high resolution and advanced visuals are also noteworthy, as this is probably the closest console gamers will get to experiencing next-gen Night City before the release of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 next year. The attention to detail in this version is impressive, and many gamers will be looking forward to experiencing the neon city of oEnZo _-_.

To say that Cyberpunk 2077 is a controversial video game would be an understatement, but it has one thing that has been consistently praised: Night city. The charm and atmosphere of this oppressive, impressive, and sometimes disgusting megalopolis took a deep toll on many players, so it’s no surprise to see tributes to it in other titles. It will be interesting to see if and how other Fortnite players tackle custom Cyberpunk 2077 creations in the future.