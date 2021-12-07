A Halo Infinite player has shared a video in which his Spartan manages to survive thanks to mental agility and a hook grip. The multiplayer of Halo Infinite has been the center of fierce criticism since its launch in mid-November 2021. Aggressive and toxic messages on the Halo Infinite subreddit directed at the game’s developer, 343 Industries, reached such a level that posts on the subreddit were temporarily suspended. in an attempt to restore order. Although the main gameplay of the sci-fi shooter has been largely praised, concerns about the aggressive monetization of the game and the lack of playlists have left many veteran players of the franchise frustrated.

Although the multiplayer component of the game can be controversial, the Halo Infinite appears to be a welcome change to the formula that has defined the franchise for the past 20 years. The game’s new open-world approach has been well received, with Infinite receiving rave reviews from many of the major magazines. This new approach to the Halo campaign was initially greeted with skepticism following the initial reveals, but it seems fans can finally breathe easy knowing this adventure has been worth it.

In a post on the subreddit of Halo, user Rayziel_ has shared an incredible last minute save from certain death thanks to the intelligent use of the hook. After using the grappling hook to jump onto an enemy Warthog, the driver makes a quick decision to drive the vehicle straight off a cliff in the center of the Behemoth multiplayer map. At the last moment, Rayziel_ is able to jump back out of the falling Warthog and save himself with a second shot from the grappling hook, flying back out of the abyss to safety.

The video garnered nearly 1,400 upvotes on the subreddit and the feedback was very positive as players praised Rayziel_ for his agility. The subreddit has been inundated with both surprising and silly gameplay moments, such as getting 23 kills with a single shot from the series’ famous sniper rifle.

Although many players are enjoying their own epic moments in the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, 343 Industries has made it clear that feedback is being heard and that improvements will be made in the future. Although the game modes have been limited since launch, there are plans to add many classic Halo playlists by the end of 2021, such as Slayer and SWAT. Even with multiplayer somewhat limited in its current state, Halo Infinite players are already making and sharing many incredible plays.