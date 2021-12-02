A player has been banned from Forza Horizon 5 for 8000 years and the cause is the most surreal thing you'll see today

Apparently, as in other competitive multiplayer games, in Forza Horizon 5 you can also be banned if you violate the rules of behavior and user terms. A player has been banned no less than 8,000 years, a somewhat exaggerated way of banning him from playing the new game from Playground Games and Turn 10. Although perhaps the most shocking thing in the story is the reason for the ban and not the punishment itself.

According to this story published in Reddit By a friend of the banned, the reason for the punishment was nothing more and nothing less than a design that he made for his cars through the game itself. A controversial design that mixes the KFC logo with its corporate colors and all, an image of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and the hashtag “#SendNukes”, which means “send nuclear bombs” in English colloquially.

As expected, as the user shows in these captures, the reason for the ban was due to breach the Xbox Network user terms agreement, where somewhere surely prohibits the use of the image of dictators, trademarks, the apology of violence or something like that. The complaint of the players comes because the user in question was not previously warned before being banned from the game for life. “This is his first ban in the game, he has never been banned before this,” he adds.

<br>

Know more: Forza Horizon 5 surpasses 10 million players



The debate could be how far it goes freedom of expression and the limits of humor within a video game, especially if it gives you creation tools as versatile as those in Forza Horizon 5. In any case, this user will not be able to play the Playground Games and Turn 10 game again until the ban is removed or for up to 8,000 years, whichever comes first.