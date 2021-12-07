It is well known that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, in addition to being a game that marked an era, allows us to meet our objectives with extreme freedom. Do we want to complete missions to the beast and rolling heads? No problem, as long as we have the right weapons and armor. Would we rather go stealth with a bow? Well, let’s be a shadow and kill our enemies without them noticing. In fact, by proxy, we can create ourselves, without the need for mods, a character with an appearance and build identical to those of Thor, God of Thunder, in his most marvelite version.

The first thing to keep in mind is that Skyrim’s options, a game with more than ten years of tradition, they are not as extensive as in the character editors of current games. However, with a little creativity and equipment, we can create Thor and wreak havoc with the mighty Asgardian hero. So he has done reddit user teejbreakbeat which, in addition to leaving a hilarious video with clear references to Thor in his abilities and soundtrack, explains step by step what objects, abilities and magic he has chosen to create the God of Thunder. In this way, dragons, bandits and all kinds of enemies will suffer Thor’s wrath in their flesh if they dare to stand before us.

Skyrim has returned to the present day for its recent anniversary, as the past November 11th, the fifth installment of The Elder Scrolls turned 10 years old and, to commemorate it, they released the Anniversary Edition that we ourselves have reviewed. This new version, available for PC, Xbox and PlayStation, among other things, it allows us to access the many mods that the community contributed in the official Bethesda tool, in addition to giving us the many possibilities that a game like Skyrim possesses.