A player of Diamond Pokémon beat the entire game using a single Bidoof like Pokémon. The Pokémon franchise is known for inducing players to pose challenges to increase the difficulty of the game. There are all kinds of additional challenges for Pokémon games. An especially popular example of these challenges is the so-called Nuzlocke run, in which, among other things, the player must permanently remove any Pokémon that faints from their party.

In the Pokémon community there is a growing feeling that games are becoming less challenging and, in the opinion of many, too easy today. Challenges like the Nuzlockes have been the way the community has addressed this issue. The recent launch of Diamond Pokémon Shining and Shimmering Pearl has kept fans of the originals coming back for the new titles. Now that the remakes have come to light and are proving to be quite faithful to the original games, it is only a matter of time before the more challenging races of the new games start to be commonplace as well.

On November 25, Reddit user OdrumT posted a video showing him completing Diamond Pokémon with nothing but a Bidoof level 100 in their party. Not only did he use that Pokémon throughout the game (not counting the required HMs), but he used the first Bidoof he found, without looking for one with an optimal nature, and he also did not use more objects than natural ones. He also named everything in the game Bidoof, including his character. Confusingly, the player’s character was named “Bidoof” and his Bidoof was named “Big Oof.” Other noteworthy names from the race include rival such as “Bad Oof” and its HM users such as “Leafdoof”, “Wetdoof”, “Buffdoof” and “Birdoof”. Lastly, Dialga also received a special nickname of “Timedoof”.

Diamond Pokémon It’s not Dark Souls, but beat the game with nothing but a Bidoof it’s still a very impressive feat and probably would have been impossible or nearly impossible without the right set of moves. The moves OdrumT used were Return, Ice Beam, Shadow Ball, and Dig. With only four moves in the entire Pokémon team, it would be impossible to cover all the bases in terms of move type, but the set this player used left him with several tricks up his sleeve. At full Amity, Return does excellent damage, Dig has a chance to dodge major moves, and Ice Beam can knock the opposing Pokémon out of combat for a few turns. Ultimately, despite the limitation of having only one Pokémon in the group, this moveset has a lot going for it.

Not many people have the perseverance to pound through the same fights over and over again until luck is on their side, but luck alone wouldn’t be enough to beat the gym leaders of Diamond Pokémon with only one Bidoof. Not even luck and a strong set of moves would be enough on their own. It must have taken a great deal of time, dedication, and skill to overcome the game in such a challenging way, and doing so is a feat that any gamer should be proud of.