Ten years have passed since the original release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim And, far from being forgotten, the Bethesda title continues to be enjoyed by thousands of users around the world, especially now that it has returned with new content for its 10th anniversary edition. In that sense, now a player discovers the most architecturally impossible place in Skyrim, as he has announced through a video shared on the Reddit forums and that you can see just behind these lines, where he graphically explains the impossibility that such a site could exist even in a fantasy game like this.

The space corresponds to Soledad lighthouse, the capital of the Empire in Skyrim and which has one of the strangest architectural logics in the Bethesda video game. As you can see in the previous video, the aforementioned Reddit user shows us how the door through which he is about to enter should almost face the limit of the outer walls of the lighthouse. Instead, when we go through it we appear in a stay of a considerable size It not only has a main space and kitchen, but also contains a small bedroom with a bed included in the background.

They recreate Skyrim in Unreal Engine 5 in a video that looks spectacular

The responses to the Reddit video have not been long in coming and we have been able to see from the classic “A magician did it” to players who think that it would be a room that would be reached after go up some stairs, which could give some sense to the scene, although it is still too large for the dimensions of the lighthouse. Be that as it may, it’s amazing that Skyrim fans continue to discover new details ten years after the game’s release. A game that you can enjoy at no additional cost if you are a subscriber of Xbox Game Pass with some of the 10th Anniversary Edition enhancements included.