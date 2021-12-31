The Apex Legends community of players has great surprises within their beloved battle royale video game, so today we will show you one that relates to Storm Point that was added at the beginning of season 11, and still has a lot to present us.

Something that we find quite striking is that the community spent hours exploring every inch of the tropical island. In the process, they found unique Easter eggs, hidden areas, and even a set of death spots that instantly killed anyone who was unlucky enough to step on them.

We should mention the fact that although it has been almost two months since Escape launched, players are still discovering new secrets at Storm Point, including an underwater island hidden under the sea.

Hidden underwater island found off Storm Point

After queuing for a Trios match with his teammate, Reddit user DarkDesertFox noticed that the third player had logged out at the Legend selection screen. So instead of playing the match, they decided to eliminate themselves by diving into the ocean depths of Storm Point.

Unfortunately, that didn’t go exactly as planned. While hitting the ocean generally instantly kills a player, DarkDesertFox found itself underwater on a mysterious flat landmass. With the sea above completely invisible and a steep drop into oblivion behind them, this is surely a rat place where no one would think to look.

It’s safe to say that this location is definitely not a planned part of the Storm Point map and the developers will likely need a patch in a later update. Although there is no chance of being eliminated by an enemy there, you are likely the first competitor to experience ring damage, so it is not exactly a useful spot.