A talented player of Minecraft has taken advantage of the recent Caves & Cliffs update to build a huge bridge from copper. Despite being released in 2009, Mojang’s survival sandbox title continues to receive regular updates to upgrade and expand its randomly generated worlds. The recent Caves & Cliffs: Part 2 update for Minecraft has introduced a number of drastic changes that allow players to explore more realistic and diverse biomes.

The Caves & Cliffs: Part 1 update, released in June, introduced a number of changes to the title’s highest peaks and lowest valleys. New mobs have been added to bring more variety to specific areas, with goats now traversing massive cliffs while glowing axolotls and squids swim in the depths of the water. They have also been added to Minecraft new minerals like copper and Amethyst, creating a more diverse experience for players who go underground in search of valuable resources. Released recently on November 30, the second part of the extensive update has brought even more new content. The second part of Caves & Cliffs for Minecraft brings updates such as an improved world generation, new biomes like the Snowy Mountains, and redesigned ore generation patterns.

In a remarkable display of skill in Minecraft, Reddit user Ryan_diaz1 has revealed a huge bridge from copper built through a valley. The massive build makes use of two new pieces of content that were introduced in the Caves & Cliffs game update. Copper blocks Bridge greens, drawn from deep within the game’s surface, were added in the first part of the update. On the other hand, huge valleys have been added to the title’s terrain generation system in the newly released Caves & Cliffs: Part 2 update. The impressive piece of digital architecture perfectly emulates a real bridge with suspension cables, lights, a railing and even paved roads leading to it.

The release of a new update of Minecraft opens the door to endless unique builds, and fans are already looking forward to the next piece of new content. The Wild update is coming to Minecraft in 2022, and it promises to bring many changes for fans to explore. The new mangroves will be completed with overgrown trees and an adorable new frog mob, as well as a ship with a built-in chest. Meanwhile, terrifying Deep Cities will challenge players to find strange new blocks and powerful enemies as they search for unique loot.

Despite being launched more than a decade ago, Minecraft keeps getting new content for players to explore. The recent Caves & Cliffs update brought with it a number of spectacular changes, and Ryan_diaz1 has used these new features to build a bridge Awesome. The various blocks of copper they give the structure a feeling of realism, and the huge valley below gives it a scenic sense. As the second part of Caves & Cliffs has just come out, only time will tell what players are able to create with the new Minecraft tools.