Codedamn It is a small and relatively new platform to learn to program where the main person in charge of what you manage to learn is yourself. On the site, users can recreate real-world projects online with classrooms or classrooms by Codedamn.

A single Codedamn class consists of 7-14 codelabs, each of which is a single step towards a complete project for what the user is learning. For example: “Learn to code and deploy your blogging website with a database in 13 labs.”





Free access to all basic courses and 10 hours of internships per month





In addition to classrooms, Codedamn also has more traditional video-based learning systems. Combined, classrooms and videos create part of the learning paths, and a complete roadmap includes the technologies needed to learn a skill set, such as Frontend Web Developer.

Codedamen offers a free lifetime plan that gives access to basic interactive courses, in addition to 10 hours a month of internships, and the support of the community. The payment plan costs $ 20 per month, $ 99 every six months, or $ 180 annually. The longer the commitment, the less you pay per month.

This unlocks all classrooms for an unlimited duration and all video content as well, offers unlimited hours of practice, interview prep with interactive exams, and more than 50 practice projects and to add your portfolio.

The learning paths currently include Full Stack Developer with a time investment of more than 8 months, and Python Mastery with a time investment of about 4 months. Soon they will add a route for DevOps.

If you are interested and want to test if it is the platform for you, you can start now completely free and see if it is worth investing in it.