The sequel to A Plague Tale Innocence was revealed during the joint Xbox and Bethesda conference during E3 2021. In the sequel, the main characters Hugo and Amicia return, as does the swarm of rats. Therefore, as players we will once again follow Amicia and her brother Hugo on a new adventure as they try to survive. Although, after the brief announcement, through The Game Awards 2021 we have been able to enjoy the first gameplay trailer by A Plague Tale Requiem, coming to Xbox Series X | S, PC and Game Pass in 2022.

The title of Asobo Studio shows us Amicia and Hugo older than those known in the prequel. Everything indicates that Hugo’s power has gotten out of control and they continue to flee after the events that occurred in the first installment. A Plague Tale Requiem will hit the market sooner than expected, being available on Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and xCloud.

After their first award-winning adventure, Amicia and Hugo embark on a new and intense search for hope as they are haunted by a terrible curse. Sacrifice your innocence to save the one you love the most, facing the brutality of a world crumbling under a sea of ​​teeth and claws.