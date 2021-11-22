Once again, the gaze of a segment of the country specifically the tourism industry turned to the East, focusing on the pulsating heart housed in the city of Mérida Yucatán.

This time it was the north of the city to receive thousands of visitors; The result of this, an unexpected flow in shopping malls where it is true, it is not strange to meet voices of different rhythms and tones, this event catapulted the usual quantities, crowded restaurants, passers-by crossing avenues and streets where few are used to , attempts to reserve unnecessary, hurried walkers on sidewalks and cliffs always destined for calm footsteps. Places frequented by local residents gave their spaces to officials and visitors of the Tianguis Turístico 2021.

The Mérida brand and what it has represented in recent years for the economic development of the peninsula and what this territory influences the country’s growth, is today the most valuable “city brand” in the psyche of many Mexicans. Proof of this saying can be corroborated just by asking the next person. An iconographic city and Cosmopolitan, Mérida contains a little more than 50% of the total population of the state, a city destined for irreparable growth, it will be subject to demographic phenomena and its collaterality in the next two decades.

The real estate explosion directed mainly towards the Gulf of Mexico, shows a logical pursuit of the emerald waters with its apparent and endless coastline, few things in this country are comparable to the perspective that the Progreso boardwalk gives, the sensation is inevitable, to feel actually possessing a piece of this country. Imagine having a sea where the sun does not rise or set in front of you, imagine a sea inked Chukum color. Yes, a polo oriented beach. Natural phenomena like this, caused by geographical luck, are the kind of things that make Yucatan the dreamlike epicenter of ambitious travelers year after year.

The wandering line of the capital, a line that breaks through and distorts the natural referent of other capitals, a less Spanish and much less orthogonal urban layout, a map that without saying it expresses the protective “multicentrism” of the Meridana community, police stations sheltered by modernity , each one with its own center, each one inhabiting in apparent indifference, this protective shell caused by disruptive strokes, manages to turn the paths in excursions, transforming each route into a discovery. Visiting Mérida is an incipient and small intention to know it. Of course, this first intention has derailed more than one in their quest for conquest. Perhaps, this is the first step for many who have voluntarily decided to allow themselves to be captured, first due to the intangibility of a city brand and second and third intentions due to the unique identity of a story told in Yucatecan. Wow nice!