Until a few years ago, high performance was the exclusive preserve of gasoline models, but electric models have shown that they can be even more so. A quality that until now had against the weight factor. Now, BMW sources point out that this is not a disadvantage in its new generation of zero-emission models.

Colin Chapman, the founder of Lotus, pointed out that the power offered extreme performance in the straight, but that “if you subtract weight, then you would be very fast in any circumstance.” A maxim that all manufacturers know perfectly, and that It has become a real obsession reducing kilos at forced marches in each new generation of a model, especially sports cars.

Removing 50 kilograms from a volume production model is tricky, because It is not enough to use light materials, but there comes a time when you have to do without equipment concrete. A circumstance in which it is no longer a problem for electric cars, which have amply demonstrated an acceleration capacity. But the extra weight of the battery is still there, a very important drag, which John Kelly, the head of BMW M in the United States, has practically played down the importance. For the chief executive, what was once a real problem now turns out that it is not at all. At least for him new i4 M50, the extra weight doesn’t matter.

Detail of the battery of the new BMW i4, and of the i4 M50, the sports version

Statements of BMW M in the United States indicate that the weight in the electrics is not a problem

According to it, the weight is no longer a problem, and much less in an electric vehicle like the BMW i4 M50. The new electric saloon, which weighs 2,290 kilograms empty, offers dizzying performance, is more powerful than the M3 Saloon itself weighing 1,855 kilograms -specifically with 34 hp more than the M Competition- but the two electric motors, one at the front and the other at the rear, help to balance the weights together with the battery placed between the axles that also lowers the center of gravity.

With a difference of 435 kilos between the two sedans, the American points out that this almost half a ton is offset by the power they are capable of offering. two engines weighing much less than 200 kilos each. Even so, such a high weight is a problem for those looking for agility in sections of curves, something that the German cannot offer, and where it will be overcome. The laws of physics cannot be overcome, and as much as Kelly praises the qualities of the new i4, the truth is that its weight also has disadvantages, compromising agility or consumption.

There is no doubt that power consumption is affected by the greater weight of the package, which invalidates Kelly’s thesis that the i4 does not carry the weight of a full tank of fuel. Certainly He does not carry a tank loaded with gasoline, but he does carry a 400-kilo battery permanently on his back, which does not reduce weight while reducing electrical power.