The femoral biceps is a muscle that enters the hamstrings and is made up of two heads called short and long head (like the biceps of the arm). This muscle is responsible for both knee flexion and hip extension, so to get the most out of the biceps femoris we will have to work both movement patterns.

Although both the long and short heads are part of the same muscle, the short head of the biceps is responsible only for knee flexion and the long head also for hip extension.

To get a good muscle development, we will mainly have to carry out a conventional deadlift or some variant like the SLDL or Romanian deadlift and move on to more analytical movement like curls.

Conventional deadlift

This exercise consists mainly of performing a hip extension while we also perform a knee extension, so we will also be working the quadriceps.

The more flexed we have the hip when executing the movement, the more stimulus we will give the femoral.

This is an exercise very forgotten and little known. Despite this, it is a very good hip extension exercise that we will also work on the core.

Hip thrust

Another exercise that allows you to exert a lot of force and lift a lot weight when extending the hips. We will have to support the scapulae on a stable bench or box, support the bar on the hip and perform a hip and knee extension.

Femoral curl

This exercise can be done in several ways: lying down, sitting, and standing. They are exercises that are in charge of performing exclusively a knee flexion to work the short head of the femoral artery.

Although, as we have mentioned recently, the 3 types of exercises are responsible for flexing the knee, the best of the 3 is sitting, since we start from a hip flexion and the long head of the femoral will lock much more.





How often to work them?

The best thing for this particular muscle group would be to perform a frequency 2, that is, work them 2 times a week. Regarding the training volume, perform between 4-6 exercises and perform 2 to 4 sets per exercise it would be the most indicated. For example, perform 2 sets of deadlifts because it is an exercise that impacts more on the central nervous system and 4 sets in the femoral curls because they are more analytical.

