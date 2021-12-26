Dec 26, 2021 at 11:18 am CET

Agents of the National Police They have arrested a 55-year-old man for approaching on the street of a Valencian town a a child under 15 years of age and offer her 100 euros in exchange for him undressing in a park and allowing himself to be touched by other people.

The investigations began after the agents learned that a minor would have been approached on the street by a man who would have offered her money in exchange for sexual practices, as reported by the National Police in a statement.

Apparently, the man would have followed the minor to her home, waiting for her near it. When the victim went out in the company of his sister, also a minor, the man approached him insisting and asking for his phone number, that the victim facilitated after numerous refusals and out of fear and nerves.

The next day, after receiving a call from the now detainee, the young woman told her mother what had happened, and immediately both of them went to the police station to inform the police of the facts. UFAM agents.

That same day, the man contacted the minor again to try to meet her, so the agents establishedn a device that has culminated in the arrest ‘red flags’ of the suspect at the time he approached the young womann with which you had previously been through an instant messaging application.

The detainee, accused of the crimes related to prostitution, sexual exploitation and corruption of minors and that he had a police record, he has been brought to justice.