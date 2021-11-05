The pathologies at the articular level of the lower extremities that prevent the person from doing impact sports are more common than we think.

And we cannot forget about them, that is why today we bring you a very complete cardio routine without jumping so you can do your session without worrying about hurting yourself and that you can also do at home, outside or in the gym.

Mountain climbers

The Mountain Climber or climber is an exercise that you have surely done at some point, it is a very good exercise to do cardio anywhere, in addition to working your core and arms.

If you want to reduce the impact, you can slow it down, but the idea of ​​this exercise is to be explosive and fast, to increase intensity and calories burned.

Lateral displacements

The good thing about this exercise is that is very simple to do, the not so good thing is that it is not as intense as the others, so you will burn fewer calories.

You can place an elastic band above the knees to increase the intensity of the exercise, and thus work the gluteal and quadriceps muscles more.

Side kick squat

Squats with an accessory movement are widely used in group classes, you can do a front kick or even combine with the arms. The idea is doing a squat job with one movement to increase cardio.

In addition, squats are a very good exercise to strengthen all the muscles of the lower body.

Plank jacks

It is a very demanding and intense exercise that will make us sweat, so we should not underestimate it, because apart from working our core also makes you mobilize.

In the same way as in Mountain Climbers, you can reduce the impact more if you go smoothly, but the idea is to do it quickly and explosively.

Crab walk

It is an exercise that is very fun but very intense, lasting approximately one minute. It is very important that the placement is correct, otherwise you can hurt yourself.

In addition, to keep the gluteus and abdomen tight so that the lower back and the trunk do not suffer, think that you are in a very unnatural position.

