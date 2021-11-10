The QBZ-83 It’s an assault rifle that came to Warzone way back Cold war —What times; It seems like a year has passed It came a bit without pain or glory, but based on working with you, his class has become a reference option for more varied situations than it might seem.

It is a weak weapon, but it has a mobility and a precision that will interest you a lot for close encounters, confrontations like the ones you can live in Rebirth Island (Or maybe in the new areas of Caldera!) Or in some of the sights of Verdansk. This weapon is often referred to as a good substitute for the FFAR rifle after the nerf for the one that is still shivering.

How to ride the best QBZ-83 class

Muffler Agency

15 ” heavy reinforced barrel

Field operator grip

45-round drum

Look at Microflex LED

As we already anticipated, the QBZ It is a precise weapon, but unfortunately it presents a certain recoil that must be taken care of so that the fumes are lowered. The first thing that interests us is that Agency muffler To improve vertical recoil control, the scope of damage and enhance projectile speed. Besides – we never tire of repeating it – you will like not to make so much noise thanks to the noise reduction.

The reinforced barrel great for improving the overall accuracy of the rifle thanks to the additional improvement in the projectile velocity and the extent of damage. On the other hand, in matters of Coupling we have stayed with that grip because it increases horizontal and vertical control. We get a little slap in terms of mobility, but it is worth it for the slight recoil that you will be able to enjoy.

On the other hand, you have to take advantage of this weaponized laser pointer and have projectiles to spare. With the 45 drums, you will have a great time at medium distance and you will have ammunition to kill two enemies without blinking.

Speaking of the sights, that Microflex LED Such a weapon does great in terms of damage range. You will have enough with those increases, because if you go up from x2 you will have it quite complicated to hit the shots.