Philip barantini presents in Filmin his second feature film, ‘Boils‘, an adaptation of his own short film that reflects, in a vigorous sequence shot, the personal and professional chaos of a chef at an extreme moment. Stephen Graham does the rest. Released on December 29 on the platform, it is the last big title of the year.

Fireworks, cameras, action

Barantini, who worked as a chef in a kitchen for twelve years, knows exactly what he is talking about here. Andy, chef at a trendy new restaurant, is about to collapse under pressure that comes from everywhere. On the busiest night of the year, and despite his efforts to manage his private life and the conflicts of his employees, fate does not seem to help much.

‘Hierve’ is a live and direct immersion (a sequence shot) and without a network in the kitchen of a restaurant. Everything is going wrong, Andy is losing his balance and the confidence of his team at fast food speed. His clumsiness and lack of concentration because of the most unsuspected low blows, they will transform the Christmas evening into a nightmare.

Now that telereal food dramas are more fashionable than ever, the character of Alastair Skye, a former chef turned TV star and who is really enlightening the last drop to fill an existential glass in full boil.





Tour de force technical and artistic, the result of Barantini’s film is truly impressive. ‘Boil’ is a heartbreaking drama that ends up looking almost like a thriller Horror. The common thread of the film, the character of Graham, stands out above the virtuosity of his camera. That’s how big this little actor is who started out stealing scenes in star-studded movies like ‘Snatch. Pigs and diamonds. ‘

Although it is the main character who carries the weight of the story, the camera does not forget the rest of the staff, such as the newcomer Camille (Izuka Hoyle), the waitress Andrea (Lauryn Ajufo) or the Carly who allows Vinette Robinson to shine . The film, in continuous movement, constantly mutates, going from tragedy to comedy with the same naturalness as your day to day.

We have no idea how the innards of a restaurant of this style work, but its director does, so we can say that ‘Hierve’ achieves a detailed and realistic description from the backstage of a designer restaurant, but above all from the pressures of a simple man in front of that 50-ton truck straight to you that is life. Good work, chef.