It looks like, a new Xbox exclusive has been leaked, or so I know what Jeff Grubb said. This prominent Xbox insider has predicted cool things in the past, but has failed on other occasions as well. According to a new report from Grubb, Xbox and Stoic Studio are working on a next-gen exclusive. Made up of former BioWare developers, Stoic Studio has released three games to date: The Banner Saga, The Banner Saga 2, and The Banner Saga 3.

Yes OK the trilogy failed to generate great commercial success, was critically acclaimed and each game ranks among the best tactical RPGs of all time. In other words, it is a pedigree study. The new Xbox exclusive would have the codename of Project Belfry

A new Xbox exclusive would be in development

The new Xbox exclusive, Project Belfry, it wouldn’t be a tactical RPG like the previous Stoic Studio games. It would be more of a side scrolling action game that, according to Grubb, is similar to Dragon’s Crown, a 2013 game by Vanillaware. Unfortunately, the details of the game are scant, but it is said to have art that is a cross between The Banner Saga and Princess Mononoke, and that there is some kind of base where players craft items and upgrade equipment.

New game announced for Xbox Game Pass

In other words, it looks like there are some RPG elements in the new Xbox exclusive. And if the game is anything like The Banner Saga, it will be loaded with narrative and will give players the ability to make decisions that affect that narrative. If this project turns out to be real, the fact that Stoic Studio has not released a title for more than three years. Of course, nothing is confirmed, and you should not take this as a confirmation of anything.