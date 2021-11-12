While we await the introduction of the mutants in the MCU, earlier today, during a special Disney + event, it has been confirmed that the iconic animated series of the X Men will have a continuation exclusive to this streaming platform.

During Disney + Day, it was officially revealed X-Men ’97, animated series that will take place after the events of the original production that ended in 1997. Although there are no specific details on the story, artistic direction or specific premiere date at the moment, it has been mentioned that this show will be available at some point in 2023.

Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alison Sealy-Smith and Alyson Court will reprise the roles they played in the 90s. Secondly, X-Men ’97 will feature Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett and AJ LoCascio for new and classic characters.

Beau DeMayo will serve as executive producer and lead writer for the animated series. Secondly, Jake Castorena will take on the role of lead supervisor, and the supervising producer will be Charley Feldman. This is all the official information for now, but it is likely that over the next year we will see more about it.

In related topics, a rumor indicates that a Daredevil reboot is already underway. Similarly, Gael García joins the MCU.

Editor's Note:

This is very good news. The animated series of the X-Men is still considered one of the best productions of Marvel, and it will be interesting to see how a version without monetary and time restrictions manages to work on this platform. What If…? it was the beginning, and X-Men ’97 has the potential to be everything fans want and more.

