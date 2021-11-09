Xiaomi returns to surprise us with an interesting functionality for MIUI. Through the latest Closed Beta, the firm has incorporated a new widget that allows us to track our orders online.

In itself, this new update has come through the Closed Beta V21.11.3, the App Vault application being the one that has been updated to version 5.13 and thus allowing the monitoring of various online sales platforms.

A new widget comes to MIUI with which to track your orders

As we can see in the following image contributed by XIAOMIUI, this new widget allows us to perform a follow-up of our online orders made in the Xiaomi, Youpin, JD, Guoguo or SF Express store.

That if, as you can observe for the moment only allows tracking of orders placed in China, so it will be necessary to see if it will also reach the Global market soon, allowing at least to follow the orders placed on mi.com.

What’s more, it is very likely that this functionality is part of MIUI 13 and its new widgets, an update that aims to be presented throughout the next month of December along with an important change in its interface.

Via | XIAOMIUI