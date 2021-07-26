After discovering the new color that the Redmi Note 10S will have,, a new tonality and probably finish that we may also end up seeing in the POCO F3 GT.

In detail, Xiaomi has announced that the next 28 of July a new version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition will be launched, calling this «Inverse Scale«. Because of its name, everything makes us think that we will be facing a new and surprising finish.

In addition, this new variant of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition will feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storageor, all this for about 352 euros as it has been filtered through various online stores in China.

Beyond that, this new version apparently will keep the same internal characteristics of the standard model, incorporating a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and a flexible OLED screen capable of reaching 120Hz.

As we said, it is likely that after its debut in China, this new finish «Inverse Scale» ends up reaching the POCO F3 GT, Global variant of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that we already saw debut a few days ago in India.