Pokémon Legends: Arceus is getting closer and closer. It’s been more than nine months since it was announced alongside Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, a classic option to return to Sinnoh and a reinvention of the region to enjoy its origins as Hisui. We can already enjoy the faithful option since its launch on November 19, a game that, despite everything, has been a success in its premiere. Meanwhile, after a few days in which The Pokémon Company allows us to enjoy the remakes, Rumors resound around the next title with a possible Hisui form close to being announced.

The rumors point, in fact, towards the evolutionary line of Cleffa, as it drops Nintendo insider Samus Hunter. She herself in a tweet on her Twitter account, affirms that we will see something new related to Pokémon, while attaching a picture of Cleffa, the pre-evolution of Clefairy. Considering that the only game on the way is Pokémon Legends: Arceus (we didn’t forget about you, Detective Pikachu 2, but we haven’t known anything for a long time), this cryptic message could suggest that the new Hisui forms that we see could be related to Cleffa or even to his entire evolutionary line.

A little teaser… A riddle for something that we will see in the future. Is it Pokémon related? Kinda 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Ok2gfYyciF – Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak and News Inside (@ SamusHunter2) November 30, 2021

The regional forms in Pokémon, implemented for the first time in Pokémon Sun and Moon, They have been one of the freshest changes within the franchise in recent years, beyond the combat mechanics, which only remain in that, the regional forms increase the variety of creatures and lore around those Pokémon with their environment. Thus, after six generations of Pokémon without regional variants, we have already been able to enjoy Alola forms, Galar forms that add unique evolutions of those forms, and now, Hisui forms that expand the catalog of new Pokémon without adding it to Pokédex to infinity.

Next January 28 we will be able to enjoy Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a game that comes to make big changes in the way in which we had always conceived a Pokémon game. Semi-open world, new combat interactions, the possibility of observing Pokémon in their habitats before capturing or defeating them … this title adds new heights to the world of Pokémon, and very soon we will be able to know how these functionalities suit the franchise.