Great news for everyone who loved the animated movie Spider-Man: A New Universe, as Sony Pictures has revealed that the name of the sequel is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), thus announcing that a second part is being worked on that will assume that these stories starring Miles Morales are, at least, a trilogy. The sequel to A New Universe will premiere on October 7, 2022, while a second part will arrive later, although it seems that the wait will not be so long, since the tapes are being developed at the same time. In fact, the first advance from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One):

In the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse occurs Miles Morales’ reunion with Gwen, who will advance through different dimensions in which there is a different spider man. With the video it has also been confirmed that there will be a showdown between thousands and spider-man 2099. While the duo we saw in the first film once again have the voices of Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac will be in charge of providing the voice of Miguel O’hara. Likewise, the return of «lots of old friends … and lots of new ones«.

Although Spider-Man: A New Universe already demonstrated the madness of the multiverse, Across the Spider-Verse aims to be much greater, since «each dimension is designed and feels radically different from the others. It seems that each of them has been drawn by a different artist«, They affirm after the advance. We will have to see what the two new adventures of the spider man in animation bring us while a live action movie by Miles Morales is already rumored after the unstoppable success of each project in the franchise.