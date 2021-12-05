The Call of Duty: Warzone community of players has a host of surprises that are deep in the new map of Warzone Pacific’s beloved battle royale, which is already scheduled to launch with Vanguard Season 1 on December 8.

Something that has surprised us is that, players will get a completely new map, all Vanguard weapons and exclusive game modes. However, there may be some information hidden in the sand, as a new trailer shows Nazi secrets in Caldera.

Warzone Pacific trailer shows Nazi secrets

Call of Duty: Warzone received the Secrets of the Pacific event, but it’s clear no more has been revealed. In the trailer, we see the story of Taskforce Trident as they fly over what will soon be the new map. Sergeant Richard Webb and his team left to find out if the Nazi rumors were true on the island.

The rumors seemed to be correct as they were ambushed and their plane flew out of the sky. We see Webb stumble into a Nazi tunnel before saying, “The Nazis thought they could keep all their secrets buried … The world would never be ready for what I found.”

This could mean a lot of things as we prepare to face Caldera for the first time. First of all, there could be some kind of Easter egg in the bunker, like on Rebirth Island. Also, this could mean there will be Nazi-themed events at some point.