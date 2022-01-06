Bethesda Softworks has a great surprise for the entire community of The Elder Scrolls players and that is that it has recently published a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online in which they anticipate what is to come to the massively multiplayer online of the acclaimed franchise of role.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, we do not have any details of what the new expansion will bring us, which is already preparing its approach also in Stadia, except for its marked maritime character, where it seems that the sea and the ships will have a lot of weight in the adventure .

We must mention that no details have been given on whether this next adventure will bring with it the long-awaited translation of the game into Spanish, which should not take long to be published. At the moment we only have one certainty, and that is that we have to wait for the official Twitch event that Bethesda Softworks has prepared for the announcement of the expansion and that will take place next Thursday, January 27 at 9:00 p.m.

We recommend that you follow their official YouTube, Twitter or Telegram channel to see first of all these revealing data of the next expansion of The Elder Scrolls Online.

This installment broadly maintains the mechanics that have characterized the series, such as the mission and faction system, renewed in Skyrim, or the importance of solo adventure, downplaying the multiplayer component that usually accompanies this type of game. video game.

In turn, they promise greater dynamism and more possibilities for the combat system. Due to the technical limitations for this type of video game, the graphic section of the title will change, leaving aside the photorealism sought in previous installments to go on to see a more stylized visual section.

In the words of ZeniMax Online Art Director Jared Carr, “We really haven’t reached the technology we need with massively multiplayer online games to allow us to achieve photorealism.” These claims have raised numerous criticisms from fans, who expected a visual level similar to that of Skyrim, maintaining the tradition of the series.