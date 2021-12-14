One of the most anticipated games for next year is, without a doubt, Hogwarts Legacy. The Avalanche Studios title has been in development for some time, although its official announcement came last year. After a very positive reception from the public, since the game has many roles to be a work at the height of the universe in which it is set, the developer studio decided to postpone its release to next year. Since then, we have not seen anything else of the game, but it seems that A new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy is coming soon.

The person in charge of publishing this, for now, rumor has been the well-known Twitter user AccNGT, who published the first images of Star Wars Eclipse before its official announcement, or who has spoken about the chaotic development of GTA 6. EThis time it has been through a tweet where he writes that the development of the title is on the right track, and that he expects the trailer soon (without specifying how soon).

While waiting we are left with this rumor, since for now, neither Avalanche Studios nor Warner Bros have commented on the launch of a new trailer. What we do know is that The title is closer than ever to launch, and when it does, thousands of users will be fully immersed in the Harry Potter universe and enjoy it like never before.