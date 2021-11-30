A new trailer for Demon Slayer has arrived!

After several weeks on the air, the second season of Demon Slayer it is finally ready to present new material to us in a few days. This is how it was recently shared a new advancement of the arc known as the Entertainment District.

Recall that the first half of the second season of Demon Slayer was in charge of recounting the events of the film Mugen train, something that caused a decline in popularity in recent weeks. Nevertheless, This will change from December 5, the day when anime fans will finally have a new story at their disposal.. In this way, the recent advance prepares us for the confrontation between Tanjiro and company against a new higher moon.

The arc of the Entertainment District is characterized by the confrontation between Tanjiro and Tengen Uzui, the pillar of sound, against Dakar, the superior demon number six. However, as manga fans already know, things are not as simple as they seem. Regarding the duration, this story will be made up of 11 chapters, which will air weekly on sites like Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Editor’s Note:

To adapt Mugen train the anime was a waste of time. The movie of Demon Slayer It was one of the most popular films of the last year worldwide, and all anime fans surely saw it. This resulted in a loss of viewers, but everything will be remedied once the new arc begins next week.

