According to new research from Flinders University, published in the Journal of Sleep Research, sleeping people respond to both wind farm noise and traffic noise, but usually not enough to wake them up.

The researchers used an electroencephalogram (EEG) to analyze the brain waves of 23 healthy young men as they experienced 3-minute samples of wind farm noise and traffic noise at different noise levels (33, 38, and 43 dBA).





Brain waves

Noticing changes in their brain waves, they found that the participants responded similarly to both wind farm noise and road noise, especially when the sound was louder. Then during light sleep, low-level wind farm noise elicited a greater brain activation response, compared to road traffic noise reproduced at the same noise level.

However, the authors say that the effects of the sounds were brief, and that the brain waves of most participants returned to baseline sleep activity levels 30 seconds after the onset of each noise, and very few people fell back. they woke up, either briefly or for an extended period.

The research is an important step towards applying more sensitive brain signal analysis techniques, andn comparison with traditional manual sleep scoring methods. With the new approach, researchers can better understand the impacts of noise on sleep, particularly at low noise levels and with different noise characteristics, where sensitive methods are most needed.