Today it is launched all over the world Call of Duty: Vanguard, the latest installment of one of the video games that have aroused the most criticism for its alleged relationship with the youth violence. And, coincidentally (or perhaps not), today a study is also presented that analyzes this possible relationship between violence and video games.

Its authors are a team of scientists from the University of London, although the research has been carried out with data from the United States. Specifically, they have focused on analyzing whether violence has increased after the premieres in the country of new installments of those video games classified as violent.

The conclusions of this work suggest that, in reality, there is no relationship. And it is not the first study to reach these types of results. In fact, more and more researchers from different settings and geographical origins have shown that violence in children and adolescents It does not depend so much on what they play as on other factors that go much more unnoticed.

Video games and violence, a relationship full of prejudices

Since its inception, video games have always been accompanied by many criticism and prejudice between some sectors of society. Especially those who are considered violent and especially since they began to become more and more realistic.

These prejudices have even led to them being unfairly accused of some very serious crimes. In Spain we have a clear example in the catana crime. It happened in 2000, when a 16-year-old boy killed his parents and his little sister with one of these weapons. It didn’t take long for the media to bring up that he was very fond of the video game saga of Final fantasy and that he was obsessed with Squall Leonhart, a character from Final Fantasy VIII that fights, precisely, with a katana.

In Spain there were those who pointed out the fondness of the catana killer for Final Fantasy as one of the causes of his crime

At that time there was a great demonization towards role-playing games, as there were those who thought that the players could get into the character and confuse the story with reality. And video games joined the list.

If he did Final fantasy, which is not at all a particularly violent game, it is not surprising that little by little the reluctance was adhering to other titles, such as Grand Theft Auto, born just three years earlier. Or the Call of duty, which still had a few years to go before releasing its first installment.

The fear of this type of game spread throughout the world, but it has always been quite focused on USA. It is not for less, because the rates of youth violence within its borders they are overflowing. You just have to see all the cases that occur of shootings in schools and colleges. But are video games really the cause of this violence? Although many parents passed judgment on video games without even judging them, science initially had not provided answers in this regard. For this reason, in 2013 the president Barack Obama called for more government funding for research on violence and video games. Since then many studies have been published and this is what we know about them.

Not as guilty as they seem

The conclusions in the studies on violence and video games are quite heterogeneous, although the truth is that there are more who do not find a relationship than those who do.

In fact, the fact that there are so many differences is based, above all, on the fact that the methodologies are very different.

Studies on violence and videogames are quite heterogeneous

For instance, in 2019 two scientists from the Ohio University they carried out a study in which a certain relationship was found. 220 children participated in it, aged between between 8 and 12 years, which were divided into three groups. The former had to play a video game of gun violence, and in the second group they did the same, but with one of sword violence. Finally, those in the third group played a video game without violence.

Then, after 20 minutes of play, they were led into a room full of toys and told that they could play whatever they wanted. Among all the available toys were two guns, unloaded, with a counter on the trigger. Thus, they could see if the children tried to shoot and, also, how many times they did.

It was found that those who had played in the first group were more likely to pick up the pistol and, in addition, they pulled the trigger more times. They could even point it at their companions. However, it is important to remember that they believed it was a toy. Would they have done the same with a real gun?

Another study of the same year, but carried out in Germany, led to very different conclusions. This time it was done with adults, specifically 90 volunteers aged between 18 and 45 years.

They all played daily for two months at Grand theft auto v, to The sims 3 or nothing. After that time, a series of polls aimed at analyzing aggressiveness and compulsive behaviors. And actually, in the results no differences found between the three groups.

The study that is presented next to the premiere of ‘Call of Duty’

We could think that this last study did not find a relationship between violence and video games because it was carried out with adults. Yes, it is true that children and adolescents are at a complicated age and they could be more easily manipulable. However, many other studies reach the same conclusions, focusing on children as well.

This is the case of the one published in Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, from the hand of scientists from the University of London, and is presented today, coinciding with the launch of the Call of duty. In it, as explained in a release, econometric methods are used, which identify plausibly causal effects of the violent video games on violence, rather than just looking at associations.

Mental health or easy access to weapons could be more relevant factors

Focusing on children from 8 to 18 years, it was seen that violence in these groups did not increase coinciding with the premiere of violent video games, such as the one that will take place today with Call of Duty.

However, the children’s parents did report that after playing these games they had more tendency to break things. This, according to the lead author of the study, Agne Suzyedelite, may indicate that these types of games leave them more agitated, but not necessarily that they incite violence, since they were not more aggressive with other people.

And that is precisely the key to the differences between studies. They explain it very well in a magazine article Psychology and Mind, in which it is stated that measuring aggressiveness is very difficult, because the methods used do not always correlate with reality. Breaking things does not necessarily indicate more aggressiveness towards other people, nor does pulling the trigger of a supposedly toy gun.

In real violence, that unfortunately often seen in American schools, other factors seem to have more weight, such as mental health or easy accessibility to weapons.

In addition, we must not forget that video games they also have benefits cognitively, motivationally, emotionally and socially. Perhaps the violent ones not so much, but even these can be useful for the development of skills such as coordination of movements or cooperation. To kill zombies you also have to know how to work as a team. And that, in a way, can be very useful to us in real life.