A new SteamWorld game has been announced!

Although the series of Steamworld not one of the most popular on the market, Thunderful Games, the makers of the franchise, do not give up, and constantly create unique experiences. Now, during a special presentation today, it has been confirmed that a completely original delivery is already in development.

SteamWorld Headhunter is the next chapter in this expansive world starring robots. This installment is a continuation of the events of SteamWorld Dig 2, but it is not a direct sequel to this title. In this way, we will have a totally different style of gameplay, since this will be the first foray into the 3D world for this property. This is the description offered:

“SteamWorld is heading in a whole new direction! We’re very excited to finally reveal SteamWorld Headhunter, the next game in the SteamWorld franchise, which directly follows the (literally) devastating events of SteamWorld Dig 2. SteamWorld Headhunter is a stylish and colorful third-person cooperative action adventure with a head twist. ”.

Outside of the fact that Headhunter It will be a cooperative third person shooter game, there is no more information about it. There is no release date or anything like that. Thunderful Games already gave us two metroidvanias, a tactical game, a tower defense and an RPG under the name SteamWorld, and it will be interesting to see how they explore a new genre.

On related topics, it appears that more SteamWorld games are already in development.

Editor’s Note:

SteamWorld is one of my favorite series, since each installment feels unique and, although its gameplay is quite simple, all the games are packed with quality and are well worth it. I can’t wait to play Headhunter.

Via: Thunderful Games