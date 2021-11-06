Sly, Bentley and Murray would be back according to a new rumot.

The youngest may not remember it, but at the time of PlayStation 2 there were three great video game sagas that marked a generationIt is also exclusive to three of Sony’s big growing studios.

These were Ratchet & Clank, Jak & Daxter and Sly Cooper, all of them different and similar at the same time. The fact is that the passage of time treated the 3 sagas differently.

The Lombax and the robot have recently had a new installment, Ratchet & Clank: a dimension apart, cataloged as the largest they have ever had; Jak & Daxter took a backseat after Naughty Dog wanted to focus on new IPs, although the development of a new delivery is not ruled out; and Sly has been through several hands after Sucker Punch refused to continue making games in the series.

As a result of this it can be seen that Sly has been the most unfortunate, counting on a fourth installment that failed in sales 8 years ago, which could have been the last nail in his coffin. However, it may all is not lost*.

Sly 5 could be a reality on PlayStation 5

There have been few rumors around in Sony’s interest in reviving IP, with PlayStation 5 being the console that could receive a new installment that continues the events of Sly 4. And now the new rumor speaks of start of the development of the new title, which could have started this summer.

For a change, it was Shpeshal Nick, an insider who has earned the trust of many, who has stated that You heard the game was in development and very early in production, so it still has to take a long time for us to see it in stores if it is true.

However, like all rumors, You have to take this information with tweezers, since it will only be official when Sony announces it. or your development team.

Be that as it may, it cannot be ruled out that the development of this title is generating a certain debate around the study behind it, since Sucker Punch relegated from the saga to make Infamous, while Sanzaru Ganes, who made the fourth installment, have been on Facebook for years. We will have to be patient to see if everything indicated ends up being fulfilled or not.

Related topics: Video game

Follow us on Instagram @urbantecno Follow, continue

Join our Telegram channel @Urban Tecno Join

Follow us on Facebook urbantecno Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe