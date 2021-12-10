A new Silent Hill? Guillermo del Toro jokes about it

They are currently being carried out The Game Awards 2021, and as previously announced, Guillermo del Toro he was going to be one of the presenters. The Mexican filmmaker was in charge of awarding the award for Best Art Direction, but before that, he “joked” about a new Silent Hill.

Right before revealing the list of nominees, Del toro he said something like this:

“You know, there is one franchise in particular that I love because of their art style; Silent Hill. I wish we had another one of those. “

Curiously, Hideo kojima came out before Del toro to present the new trailer for his movie Nightmare alley, although at this point, we do not believe that they really want to tell us something or anything like that, but it is worth dreaming.

Via: The Game Awards 2021