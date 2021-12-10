Incitus Capital received last November by the Commission for the Financial Market (CMF) of Chile, the registration certification for the management of private investment funds focused on the crypto-assets industry. This was reported in an article in Diario Financiero.

Incitus Capital is a financial entity founded by Javier Urrutia, Alejandro Campero and Víctor Toledo, and according to the publication of Diario Financiero, They are already setting up a Private Investment Fund (FIP) of approximately USD 10 million.

“The FIP (Private Investment Fund) is focused on two types of investors. On the one hand, high net worth people who seek to diversify their portfolio and, on the other, minor contributors who are interested in the cryptoassets industry and who do not want to expose more than two million pesos ”, they specified in the article.

“Incitus Capital operates through an adaptive model with algorithmic and other semi-automated automated elements that allow rotating a portfolio of cryptographic assets such as bitcoin, ethereum, polkadot, solana, among others.. In addition, they will decide financial movements based on an analysis of sentiment in social networks ”, they added later.

A strategy to balance the volatility of some cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum, according to the founders of Incitus Capital, would also be to invest in stablecoins and similar assets that correlate their value against the dollar or other currencies.

