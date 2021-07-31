A new physical collection of Ori is coming for the Switch

The physical games dealer, iam8bit, just announced the launch of a collection of Ori for him Nintendo switch, which is being done in collaboration with Moon Studios, Xbox Game Studios, and Skybound Games. In addition to including the two games in the series, it also comes with other interesting details.

Officially titled as Ori: The Collection, will be available next October 12 ° at a price of $ 49.99 dollars and will include Ori and the Blind Forest Y Ori and the Will of the Wisps in a single cartridge. He is also accompanied by two soundtracks digital cards and six collectible cards.

Similarly, iam8bit also announced a relaunch for the Ori’s Collection Edition which also includes the two games (separately) and various other artifacts. It will be available for $ 149.99 and you can pre-purchase in the following link.

Via: Skybound Games Europe

