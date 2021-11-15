a new panel inspired by mobile wallpaper

The Your Phone application introduces improvements in Windows 10 and Windows 11. A new interface that makes the tool more visually attractive when use the same background image as the one we have on the mobile wallpaper but with a blurred or blurred effect so as not to make reading difficult.

The Your Phone tool that we have already talked about on other occasions comes preloaded on all Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers and what it does is allow control from the PC of calls, messages, multimedia content and other aspects of the Android phone that we have synchronized.





Better integration in Windows 11





Dede ALumia have now discovered a new design overhaul of Your Phone. A change that show a new background in the app panel based on the wallpaper used on the phone.

A change in design that take the notification feed to the left panel, while the navigation bar is now located at the top moving from the left area of ​​the screen.

Are changes focused on design and no new functionalities are perceived. In this sense, it should be noted that now Your Phone is better integrated into the appearance of Windows 11 computers, as it has rounded corners and a renewed color palette.







Your telephone

Via | Alumia on Twitter