A new open-world Need for Speed ​​is in development

A new job posting from publisher Tencent points to Pokémon Unite developer TiMi Studio Group as the team behind an as-yet-unannounced Need for Speed ​​mobile game. TiMi Studio Group has had many big-name mobile titles in its hands, including 2015’s Honor of Kings and 2019’s Call of Duty Mobile, which grossed a staggering $ 480 million in its first year. Pokémon Unite, the free-to-play MOBA, will undoubtedly be very successful with the studio in charge as well.

The most recent Need for Speed ​​experience hit stores in the form of the Need for Speed ​​Heat in late 2019. Run by Ghost Games, which has since relocated EA as the EA Gothenburg support team, NFS Heat took gamers to Palm City, inspired by Miami, where tension between runners and police increased dramatically after dark. Now, NFS: Most Wanted studio Criterion Games is once again the lead developer for the brand, although EA put the new Need for Speed ​​game on hold so Criterion could collaborate on Battlefield 2042. Now, new information suggests that The Guildford, UK-based team isn’t the only one working hard to get Need for Speed ​​up and running again.

As reddit user RemKiad has discovered, a post on Tencent’s jobs page reveals that Pokémon Unite developer TiMi Studio is working on an NFS open-world game codenamed Need for Speed ​​Online Mobile. . The publisher is specifically looking to hire 3D animators, gameplay planners, project managers and design specialists for its Shanghai and Shenzhen locations, it notes. Interestingly, one of the positions will be responsible for the “design of the various gameplay modes of the great realistic mobile racing game or the design of the 3C racing experience.”

It should be noted that EA has yet to reveal its plans for a Need for Speed ​​mobile experience, let alone an open world game from the Pokémon Unite studio. But the publisher’s apparent search for such a project is not surprising, especially considering its investment in Battlefield Mobile, a free military shooter being produced by Industrial Toys.

Need for Speed ​​first appeared in 1994 with the release of The Need for Speed ​​on home consoles and PC. The series has remained a staple of the racing genre in the nearly three decades since, thanks to two dozen releases spread across multiple platforms.