Regarding mobile-only rates, we have the following options with unlimited calls in all cases:

The company has not been left behind and, in addition to offering unlimited calls in the rates of mobile only or fiber and mobile, it also contemplates one of the great trends in the market at the moment: unlimited data.

Unlimited data rates are the order of the day and the new Oroc brand under the orange coverage it comes stomping. It has a team of professionals with more than 10 years of experience in the telecommunications sector and in its catalog it has three different types of plans: single fiber rates, mobile only or both combined.

Oroc 6 with 6 GB for 8 euros per month

Oroc 24 with 24 GB for 10 euros per month

Oroc 50 with 50 GB for 15 euros per month

Oroc 90 with 90 GB for 21 euros per month

Unlimited Oroc with unlimited gigs for 26 euros per month

On their website they indicate that the promotion is valid for new customers who hire from November 1 to January 31, 2022. It should be noted that SMS are not included in the rates and that it has a cost of 0.165 euros and that the permanence it will have to be from 3 months so that the shipping costs of the SIM card are free.

Oroc lets you add two additional services at these rates. On the one hand, the Dual SIM service for 2 euros more per month (being free in the unlimited Oroc rate) and the fixed-to-mobile service for 6 euros more per month.

Oroc convergent rates

Internet rates at home have become a site among virtual mobile operators and from Oroc they have not wanted to stop offering this service. Oroc offers two possibilities to have a fiber optic service. On the one hand, a rate with connection of 100 Mb for 25 euros per month and on the other hand the option of 500 Mb for 36 euros a month.

In both cases, the fiber is symmetrical, which means that the download and upload speeds are equal and the stay is 12 months.

On the other hand, the new virtual mobile operator with Orange coverage also gives us the possibility of combining fiber and mobile with a convergent package. For example, we can find 100 Mb fiber and a 6 GB mobile line and unlimited calls for 33 euros per month as the most basic and economical option and 500 Mb fiber with unlimited data and calls on the mobile line by 62 euros per month among its most complete options.

As with mobile-only rates, fiber-only or fiber-to-mobile rates with these conditions are available from November 1 to January 31, 2022.