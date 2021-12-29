It was to be expected that Electronic Arts was going to run into competition with FIFA sooner rather than later. As many of you may already know, during the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live, the guys from Strikerz surprised us all with the UFL announcement, a new free to play soccer game. Without many details behind us, a few months ago we could see how announced in a video to the left back of Manchester City, Oleksandr Zinchenko. But now, to everyone’s surprise, a New in-game video has shown us what Lukaku looks like at UFL.

The UFL is already taking rights from players like Zinchenko or Lukaku, the star forward of Chelsea, who seems to be another of the ambassadors. In addition, in the first trailer of the game we could already see other licenses such as the London Olympic Stadium where Wets Ham United plays or boots with the Nike brand. For now, keep waiting to receive new and important details from UFL. Although now, thanks to the official account of the game in TwitterWe have already seen what Lukaku looks like in the UFL.

Tensions are high as the Big Man steps up looking calm and collected. He takes a run-up and …

We proudly reveal Romelu Lukaku as the next #UFL Ambassador. Welcome aboard, Big Rom! Here’s a first look at him in #fairtoplay action. Stay tuned for more huge announcements! pic.twitter.com/yNYUegVZcs – UFL (@UFLgame) December 28, 2021

To learn more about UFL in the future, the developer has opened a website to register. Although some time ago, several leaks revealed new and interesting details of this free to play soccer simulator developed with Unreal Engine. Ready to enjoy top-level football for free on the next generation of consoles?