Game glitches can lead to some fun and unexpected happenings, and now a Halo Infinite’s new glitch allows players to launch the crazy ball into space. Halo Infinite has had a few glitches in its multiplayer mode since its launch and, later, in the single-player campaign. One of them – found earlier this month – allowed players to access the Halo Infinite cooperative campaign ahead of time.

The Crazy Ball gameplay is essential multiplayer part of Halo, and its main objective is simple: keep a skull on fire for the longest amount of time to score points. Halo Infinite maintains this classic game mode, although it slightly changes the format of the game to make things more exciting. And a new Halo Infinite glitch helps make things even more fun.

New Halo Infinite glitch on rare ball

Since its early release on November 15, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has had a large audience eager to see how the Latest entry in the franchise reinvents the classic style while remaining faithful. And although the launch was not without its problems, no one questions the impact it has had and how well it has been received by critics. Now some players have found a new Halo Infinite glitch.

The cat ear accessory in Halo Infinite raises concerns for the future of the game

The YouTuber Yaboitroy was the one who documented the new glitch by Halo Infinite. As shown, to send the crazy ball into space simply drop the crazy ball while looking up, take a step to the right and use the melee attack. After a few seconds, the crazy ball restarts and everything seems to return to normal except for the brief moment when it is out of sight.