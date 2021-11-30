A new Halo game would already be in development

With Halo Infinite finally just days away, fans have begun to wonder what the next step for the series will be. While 343 Industries will provide great support for the multiplayer section, an insider has pointed out that the next game in the series is already in development.

According to Jez Corden, Microsoft and Xbox insider, a new spin-off of the series is already in development. This would mean that Halo 7, or whatever Master Chief’s next main adventure is called, is still far from being a reality. However, it has not been specified what type of project is already on 343 Industries’ mind.

Thus, speculation is already underway. Some fans have pointed out that this could well be about Halo Wars 3. Considering that Infinite seems to be related to the events of Halo Wars 2, It doesn’t sound unreasonable to think that the real-time strategy spin-off has a new installment. This would also mean an alliance between 343 Industries and The Creative Assembly, responsible for this series.

As always, this is just a rumor, and at the moment there is no official information regarding the future of the series. With the campaign of Halo Infinite finally available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on December 8, it seems that it will take a long time before having something concrete. On related topics, don’t expect to see Master Chief’s face in future games in the series. Similarly, the multiplayer of Halo Infinite is already more popular than Fortnite and Warzone.

Editor’s Note:

It is obvious that people want to know about the future of Halo, especially considering previous statements by 343 Industries about converting to Infinite on a platform. However, it is too early to know something about this project. First you have to wait for the launch of Infinite.

Via: Jez corden