Amazon has just launched a new generation of Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition that joins the Kindle Peperwhite available since last October 27. The changes range from the size of the screen to the speed for changing sheets, as well as becoming the first Kindle to offer wireless charging.
Larger screen and long-lasting battery
The new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition features a 6.8 inch with smaller bezels and 300 dpi resolution that avoid reflections, in addition to having 10% more light if we can the brightness to the maximum. Features that make it resemble real paper and thus facilitate reading in all conditions.
The battery offers a range of up to ten weeks and a full charge is ready in two and a half hours thanks to the USB-C port. Additionally, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the first Kindle to offer a wireless charging with any Qi compatible wireless charger.
The new Kindle is capable of adjusting the screen light and using the dark mode so you can read at any time of the day. It also has a sensor that automatically regulates the brightness of the screen to adapt to the light around us. On the other hand, compared to previous generations, the new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with electronic ink screen offers a better response when turning the pages, being 20% faster. In terms of storage, it has 32 GB where you can save thousands of titles in addition to having more spaces for comics, newspapers, audiobooks and magazines.
At the software level, the interface has been completely redesigned including new features to make the user experience easier and more intuitive when accessing new content or navigating the library. With the Whispersync function you will be able to save and synchronize the last page read, as well as the bookmarks and notes of your electronic books in all your devices and Kindle applications.
From 139.99 euros
The Kindel Paperwhite is priced at € 139.99 with advertising and € 149.99 without advertising. This model is available from October 27 and has 8 GB and internal storage and you can now get it in black. On the other hand, from today we can already acquire the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with greater storage capacity (32 GB) for a price of 189.99 euros only with option Whithout ads.
On the other hand, new Kindle covers made of fabric, cork or leather are also available to protect your Kindle in different colors: black, lavender and navy blue. In addition, at this time by purchasing one of the new Kindle Paperwhite models you can enjoy 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited which is valued at 23.97 euros.