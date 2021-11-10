Larger screen and long-lasting battery

The new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition features a 6.8 inch with smaller bezels and 300 dpi resolution that avoid reflections, in addition to having 10% more light if we can the brightness to the maximum. Features that make it resemble real paper and thus facilitate reading in all conditions.

The battery offers a range of up to ten weeks and a full charge is ready in two and a half hours thanks to the USB-C port. Additionally, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the first Kindle to offer a wireless charging with any Qi compatible wireless charger.

The new Kindle is capable of adjusting the screen light and using the dark mode so you can read at any time of the day. It also has a sensor that automatically regulates the brightness of the screen to adapt to the light around us. On the other hand, compared to previous generations, the new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with electronic ink screen offers a better response when turning the pages, being 20% ​​faster. In terms of storage, it has 32 GB where you can save thousands of titles in addition to having more spaces for comics, newspapers, audiobooks and magazines.