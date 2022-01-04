A new year full of surprises begins, because surprisingly we have a new game available on Xbox Game Pass. And it is not just any game. This is The Pedestrian, an incredibly attractive platformer with a unique art style that had been released only for PC in 2020. This is the first time that the game has landed on consoles and it has also landed directly on Microsoft’s flagship service. .

The new game on Xbox Game Pass uses signs, traffic signs, office boards, and all kinds of items like that in a creative gameplay that will not leave fans of the genre indifferent. You can also see the list of all games available on Xbox Game Pass at this time.

The Pedestrian: The New Game on Xbox Game Pass

The announcement of this new game on Xbox Game Pass was made by the game’s official Twitter account at the same time as Microsoft itself. And it was a total surprise, which will surely be accompanied in a few days with the official announcement of all the Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2022. We still do not know what kind of games they will be, but we will surely have great experiences in different genres as we have become accustomed every month.

New Xbox Game Pass game announced for launch in 2022

In any case, if you like platform games, you will surely want download and enjoy The Pedestrian, the new game on Xbox Game Pass.