Just as we expected, it is available now a new game on Xbox Game Pass: Aliens: Fireteam Elite. This title is widely regarded as an excellent online cooperative shooter, and is specially tailored for fans of the extensive Aliens franchise. However, despite being well received by critics and the gaming community, this game has been overshadowed by bigger releases in 2021.

That Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the new game on Xbox Game Pass just opens up the possibility for more players to know and play it. And thus, interest in the game is renewed. Microsoft’s flagship service is especially good at making a good game known and played by those who enjoy the genre. Can you see her full list of games available on Xbox Game Pass on our website.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the new game on Xbox Game Pass

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the newest game on Xbox Game Pass and is now available for you to download and play. The game does not come alone. It has been released within the Microsoft service along with a new free content update which adds new weapons, cosmetic items, challenge cards, and a new way to view your stats. Aliens: Fireteam Elite consists of the confrontation of teams of players against hordes of evil Aliens, set in locations taken directly from the iconic franchise.

For those who have yet to try what this new game on Xbox Game Pass has to offer, it might be the right time to give it a go and discover what may be your next favorite game.