The games that would reach the Microsoft service were just announced, and we are already beginning to have surprises, as a new game to Xbox Game Pass which was not listed. It’s about Townscaper, which is easily one of the most beautiful games to come out this year. And it is that Townscaper since its launch in August of this year has gained followers for its proposal. In a charming Venetian-themed setting, you will have to build towns, villages, buildings.

This simple creative city building game was released by one of the creators of the excellent Bad North. The new game to Xbox Game Pass is really simple, but very beautiful, based on the construction of your own city according to your vision, with an intuitive control and easy to learn to use.

Townscaper: the new game to Xbox Game Pass that comes by surprise

One of the great attractions of Townscaper it’s how easy it is to play. Townscaper is described as an instant city building game, and that sums it up perfectly: you use the controller to move to the place where you want to build your city, and a building appears immediately, self-generated by the game. You can expand in any direction you want, changing colors as you go, and it’s an incredibly relaxing experience.

The new game to Xbox Game Pass follows in the somewhat minimalist footsteps of Bad North, the Viking strategy game in which you have to defend a small island from the waves of invaders that arrive by boats, and it is a real pleasure to play it.