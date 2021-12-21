A new free game on the Epic Games Store. Loop Hero is the latest game to be offered for free in the Epic Games Store 15 days of giveaways. It will be available until 11:00 am on December 21. Loop Hero is a deck building game where players must train their heroes by building challenging environments for them to loot. This is not the only game currently available on the Epic Store for free.

According to the Epic Games Store page, in Loop Hero players will wield a deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings and terrain throughout each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each hero class for their battles, and expand the survivors’ camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop.

A new free game available on the Epic Games Store

In addition to the new free game on the Epic Games Store, the store is also hosting a holiday sale, with various offers. The Epic Games Store also introduces a new feature, Epic Coupons, which allow buyers to apply a € 10 discount to any eligible game and win coupons. All users have to do is purchase an eligible game. Without a doubt, Christmas is a great time for video game lovers.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and 8 other games available on Xbox Game Pass

Loop Hero is one of those games that can offer you an interesting experience, so you should not miss this experience that will be for a very limited time.